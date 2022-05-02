news, latest-news,

A Mortlake district shearer going to visit a female friend at 12.45am on Saturday has been caught driving more than three times the alcohol limit. Mortlake police Sergeant Matthew Laxton said the driver was intercepted in Townsend Street, recorded a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an alcohol reading of .162. It's believed the man continued on foot to his original destination. The driver was found to be unlicensed and attracted the attention of police as he had a tail light not operating. The 25-year-old is not an Australia citizen and has lived in Victoria for six months, meaning he had to obtain a Victorian licence or be deemed unlicensed. It's also believed that his international driving licence had expired. The man was charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in early October. His vehicle was impounded for a month at a cost of $1325 and the man was served with a notice of an immediate ban from applying or holding a driver's licence for 12 months. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/2b2eca78-b4f7-462a-97ab-85bb36055c78.jpg/r2_29_1099_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg