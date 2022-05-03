news, latest-news,

An art exhibition featuring the work of a newly-arrived artist from the Ukraine has raised more than $8000 for the war-torn country. The Stand With Ukraine art and craft market and art auction at Warrnambool's Mozart Hall on Saturday featured work by Vladymyr Naumenkov who arrived in the south-west with wife Valentyna in late March. His pieces were highly sought-after, with one of Warrnambool's Middle Island selling for $500 and others of various sizes selling for $200 and up. The auction also attracted online bids from across Australia including Canberra, Townsville, Hobart and Sydney. Other artists featured at the event included Polish artist Danuta Mayshak, Bobbie Cox, Peter Clayfield, Britt Gow, Joanna McOwen and more. The proceeds will be donated to a Ukrainian hospital as part of the group's ongoing fundraising efforts. Organiser Oksana Walters said the committee had again been blown away with people's support for Ukraine, both within the south-west and further afield. "We're gobsmackingly pleased," Mrs Walters said. "We were hoping to raise about $3000 and again we raised way more than that. We're absolutely so happy." A separate sock collection drive held at Warrnambool's Civic Green on Easter Saturday saw more than 300 pairs of socks and underwear donated which will be gifted to newly-arrived Ukrainians. The art show follows the success of the group's Stand with Ukraine concert and market in March which raised more than $10,000 for a maternity hospital in Kyiv. IN OTHER NEWS Organiser Oksana Walters said the European and former Soviet Union community living in Warrnambool had again been humbled by the city's "amazing" support for Ukraine. "It was magnificent," Mrs Walters said. "I don't think any of us were expecting this huge success. "It's so nice for the Ukrainian community to see that people care, they're not alone and everybody wants to help their country. "It's as much for them as Ukraine. For the local Ukrainians, to give them strength to keep supporting their families in Ukraine. Everybody's behind them." In exchange for a significant amount of money for its Ukraine fundraising efforts, during May the group is preparing a Warrnambool home for sale. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with gardening or other small jobs or with any other offers of help for Ukraine can contact Oksana on 0400 992 941 or join the Helping Hand from Warrnambool to Ukraine Facebook group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/81e0dc49-417c-4397-9a57-db523e630ba5.jpg/r0_168_4032_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg