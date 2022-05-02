news, latest-news,

TOP Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith look likely to have big carnivals this week. Both trainers have numerous runners on the first day and have given insights into how each could perform. (Liam Hoy, stable foreman for Wilde, made the assessments). Race one: BEACHGOER: Makes his jumps debut today. He's been well schooled and is a clever jumper. His chances will be enhanced if the track is not too wet. Race two: COUNT ZERO: He's trialled up well and has shown ability on the flat. He should run well. Race three: RIDER IN THE STORM: He's still learning the jumps caper but I think he's got a future over the jumps. Race three: TOLEMAC: It's his first jumps start for us. He's a clever jumper and appears to be a likely type going forward. Race four: COASTAL TOWN: The wide barrier is a concern. He's a nice horse but will need luck from that barrier. We think one preparation from being a handy horse. Race four: MIO CAPO: Having first run for us. Has trialled up well. Linda has ridden Mio Capo in trials and has a good understanding of the galloper. Race six: BRITANNICUS: schooled well around Warrnambool last Wednesday. He's not comfortable on really heavy ground if the track gets to that rating. Race six: VANGUARD: Happy with how he's going into the Brierly. Nice jumper who has had a good preparation for this. Race nine: AS I PLEASE: Was happy with a trial at Terang last week. Drawn nicely and should go well. Race 10: O'REILLY McLUKE: Will need luck from the wide barrier. BEST BET FROM THE WILDE STABLE: BRITANNICUS in the Brierly if the track doesn't get too wet. Race four: HARBIN: Slipped at the start last time. Made ground late in that run. Trialled up nice. Expect a forward showing. Race seven: CADBURY CASTLE: Big jump in class but appears to be going well. Race eight: ADELAIDE ACE: He's been set for this race after a nice first-up run at Bendigo. It's a strong field but he should run well. Race nine: STRIPPED BACK: I think will be competitive. Is good in the wet and I reckon will measure up to Saturday class in town. Race 10: SOVEREIGN GOLD: Consistent mare. Tricky barrier. Thought her last run at Geelong was good. Got some chance. BEST BET FROM THE SMITH STABLE: CADBURY CASTLE should be competitive - despite the big jump in class. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/cd2443be-9b73-43f6-aa83-e9146a9d7c73.jpg/r0_291_2719_1827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg