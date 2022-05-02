news, latest-news,

Police are investigating following a fatal single-car crash in Halls Gap early Monday. A police media spokeswoman said it was understood a vehicle crashed into a tree on Grampians Road at some point between 2am and 4.45am Monday. Sadly, the female driver died at the scene. A significant part of Grampians Road is closed this morning with diversions in place. Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

