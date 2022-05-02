news, latest-news,

Today looks fine and clear across the south-west but Warrnambool is expecting rain for the next six days. We're going to get a partly cloudy day today, with winds north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming lighter in the late afternoon with just a 20 per cent chance of a shower. Warrnambool is tipped to reach 21 degrees, Hamilton and Colac 20, Mortlake 21, Portland 19 and Port Fairy 21. But, from here on the week gets a bit rough. Tuesday there's an 80 per cent chance of rain (between 2-4mm) with a top of 21 degrees, before the rest of the week turns chilly. Wednesday's top is expected to be just 15 with a 95 per cent chance of rain (between 10-15mm) and races holiday Thursday gets worse, with a top of just 14 and a 95 per cent chance of between 10-20mm. Friday we're looking at a top of 15 and a 90 per cent chance of between 6-10mm with Saturday's maximum likely to be just 16 with a 90 per cent chance of rain (between 3-6mm). A high pressure system over New South Wales will weaken and move into the Tasman Sea today as a cold front develops south of the Bight. The front is forecast to approach the far south-west on Tuesday before crossing Victoria on Wednesday and introducing a cold and unstable southwesterly airstream across the state. These conditions will continue on Thursday as a low pressure system develops east of Tasmania and a large high moves south of WA.

