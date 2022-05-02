news, latest-news,

Motorists have been warned to drive to the conditions after a Dukes of Hazzard style crash on the corkscrew bends on the Cobden-Stoneyford Road. Camperdown police Constable Ash Pitt said a single-vehicle collision involving a white sedan happened at about 5pm on Sunday. He said a man in his 30s was going through tight bends when he failed to negotiate a corner, lost control and the white sedan nose dived into a gorge while heading west. The driver and a woman passenger aged in her 40s were assessed by paramedics before being transported to a Geelong hospital for observation. The vehicle was extensively damaged and described as an insurance write-off. Constable Pitt said that although the sedan was only a few metres from the road it was completely obscured from the view of passing traffic due to blackberry bushes. He said the road conditions at the time were damp and slippery due to recent rain. "They were extremely lucky," he said. "The vehicle has nose dived straight into the ground Dukes of Hazard style. "I was very surprised the driver and passenger escaped serious injury. "With winter approaching its timely to remind all drivers to drive to the conditions. "We want all drivers to get to their destinations safely," he said. 'The Dukes of Hazzard was an American action-comedy television series that was aired in the early 1980s about two cousins running moonshine, which involved countless police chases and crashes in their 1969 Dodge Charger. Hundreds of Dodge Chargers were wrecked in the making of the series. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/eb380b33-f8bf-4552-9361-d7ada2968e6a.jpg/r11_0_963_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg