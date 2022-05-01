news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer has praised his side's defensive efforts during Saturday's night strong win against Warrandyte. The Mermaids bounced back from a round five Big V division one women's loss to ladder-leading Sherbrooke to record the 68-49 win and while admitting the result wasn't perfect it was another step in the right direction for his team. "I said last week there was a lot of positives despite losing the game, we're still the closest team to get to them this year (Sherbrooke), so now the season is progressing we're getting better and better," he said. "That was always going to happen, we've had to learn how to gel together with some new players and understand each other and how we play - still not 100 per cent there yet, but we're getting better every week." Defensively, Primmer says, the Mermaids are excelling and setting the game up. "It's been a big positive for us, we were able to hold them to 49 points, so we were very, very good in that area," he said. "Offensively we hit a couple of shots, a couple of three-pointers, the people we had shooting the ball can all really shoot. "A lot of things really worked in our favour (on Saturday night) which was good." Another element of the contest worth nothing Primmer said, was the evenness of his group across the board rather than relying on one or two. "Without having a look at stats, we may have had four or five players in double figures," he said. "I can say that would have been par, every single person contributed really, really well. "It was a great team effort and it wasn't off the back of defence, but team defence, so everyone was helping. "It was a great win, but the challenge now is Mildura again so we're looking forward to seeing how we go in the next game." The Mermaids - currently sitting sixth with two wins and three losses - host Mildura at The Arc on Saturday night, a team with one win. It was a mixed weekend in the club's fortunes with the division one men going down on both Saturday and Sunday on the road. The Seahawks went down 73-51 to Bellarine on Saturday, blown away by the Storm in the final quarter 21-6. Once again on the road Sunday, Corio Bay won 92-68. The side sits eighth on the table with three wins, five losses and will play Shepparton on Saturday night where they will be hoping to bounce back.

