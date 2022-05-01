news, latest-news, aflw, football, brisbane

The Brisbane Lions have confirmed AFLW inside midfielder Maria Moloney will depart the club next season and pursue an opportunity with another team. The Garvoc export - who was drafted to the Lions from University of Queensland (QAWFL) - played 11 games at the elite level as an inside midfield after joining the Lions with the 75th pick in the 2019 draft. The 27-year-old moved to Queensland in 2016 to join the Royal Australian Air Force after growing up 40 kilometres outside of Warrnambool and playing junior footy with Panmure, developing a strong reputation as a contested ball winner and strong runner during her time in the Lions' AFLW program. She made her debut in the opening round of the 2020 AFLW season against Adelaide - the reigning premier - contributing strongly with 12 disposals and three tackles in a barnstorming win. Lions AFLW senior coach Craig Starcevich told the club's website Moloney was a high-quality player and person who will be an asset to a new club. "Maria is a high-quality person and player who has been unlucky not to have had more opportunity in such a strong side over the last couple of seasons," he said. "We're sure she'll be a great asset on and off the field at her new club. We'd like to thank her and wish her all the best for the future." It's expected the seventh season of AFLW - which will be the first time all clubs will be in the competition - will begin in August with Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney to field teams for the first time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/40c2dcea-6c73-485d-bc7d-ff12048809a1.jpg/r0_53_3000_1748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg