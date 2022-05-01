news, latest-news,

COBDEN knows how important team defence can be. The Bombers aren't blessed with a myriad of tall defenders but instead favours work as a unit to prevent goals. Sophie Hinkley's side was at its best on Saturday, choking out a young Port Fairy outfit to notch a 65 to 32 win at home. The result lifted it to three and one. Hinkley said her side's defensive work was a major highlight. "Our defenders are really that tall so we don't have someone to match up against people in a one-on-one sense," she said. "It's really important for us to be working as a unit and to have those things we've worked on to make sure everyone is accountable for the opposition. "We don't want to leave someone under the post against a tall shooter. "I was really happy with that, our ability to put pressure out the front of the goal circle and probably just to make them second guess themselves." Hinkley said Cobden would train on Tuesday night alongside the club's under 17 players before entering the Hampden league's May bye.

