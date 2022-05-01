news, latest-news,

BEING more consistent for longer is Camperdown's long-term goal. The Magpies were scratchy to start on Saturday but powered away to stun Portland in the Hampden league's distance derby. Camperdown led by just one at the first change but used a 17-goal second term to run away 55 to 42 victors at Hanlon Park. Magpies coach Leah Sinnott said "it was great to get on the board with a win" despite her side's slow start. "I don't think we played our best as we were really slow and sluggish to start," she said. "We got there in the end and a win's a win. Portland is always a good, physical game and they had such a good win against Hamilton Kangaroos the week before so we expected a really hard-fought game. "It took us a little bit to get in the swing of it." Sinnott said a reset at quarter time and positional changes was the catalyst to the strong second quarter. "We were struggling to find space and our timing was off. It was very congested," she said. MORE SPORT "We switched our goalies around and spoke about the need to create space for each other. "The players could see that too and they just needed to regroup. That certainly opened things up and helped us get better." The former Timboon Demons coach said Camperdown had been competitive right through the season, including in patches against finals fancies South Warrnambool and Cobden. She said maintaining the rage for longer was their area of improvement. Camperdown will play Port Fairy post-bye.

