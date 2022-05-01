news, latest-news,

South Rovers coach Adam Matheson says returning spearhead Tim Ryan's presence is being felt across his team. The Lions forward sparked the side to their third victory of the Warrnambool and District league season, booting five out of his eight goals in the final term to run away with a 62-point win against Old Collegians, 16.14 (110) to 7.6 (48). Ryan has now booted 21 goals from his first three matches of the season, and is providing a handful for opposition defenders. "Tim persevered all day, sometimes he had two or three on him, so we probably need to use him a bit better," he said. "But in the final quarter we had more opportunities in the 30 and it worked out a bit better. "It's very handy to have a goal kicking forward." The Lions mentor said it was pleasing to see his side pull away after half-time with the Warriors bringing the heat. "The game was definitely in the balance at half-time, Collegians were really good, we needed to reset a few things," he said. "Our tackle pressure was down so we improved that, and we needed to be far more accountable without the footy, and we improved." Warriors coach Ben van de Camp said the group played well in patches but wanted to see more consistency across four quarters. "We outscored them for two quarters, but we didn't outscore them enough in those two quarters," he said. "The last quarter they opened us up and kicked a heap - two quarters isn't enough." Van de Camp added the group needed to work on making the most of scoring opportunities. "Our first quarter was outstanding, we pressed up hard, we contested well and were on top in centre clearances but couldn't put on scoreboard pressure," he said. "That pressure we built we didn't capitalise, but if we can turn around kicking 2.5 to 5.2 it makes the world of difference." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/fc78d0a6-4fa2-4cf9-92e8-3bf8a192dfb5.jpg/r0_172_3387_2086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg