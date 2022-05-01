news, latest-news, sport, racing, sandown

A win by lightly raced galloper Sir Davy in a $130,000 restricted race at Sandown on Saturday might have started a big week for Ciaron Maher. The Winslow training export has a big team of horses entered for the Warrnambool Carnival this week including runners in the Warrnambool Cup, Galleywood Hurdle, Grand Annual Steeplechase, Wangoom Handicap and Brierly Steeplechase. Sir Davy was entered for a race at Warrnambool on Tuesday but connections decided to run the four-year-old at Sandown. "We've got our fingers crossed for a big week at the carnival," Maher told The Standard. "It'll be great to get back home to catch up with family and friends. It's always an enjoyable week. We're just hoping we can get a couple of winners over the carnival. Sir Davy had more weight at Sandown compared to running at Warrnambool but was dropping in class in town so it was decided to run at Sandown. "I thought it was a good win by Sir Davy. He fought on strongly when they came at him over the concluding stages." Meech said she got to the front too early in the 1600 metre race. "Full credit to Sir Davy," she said. "He got me out of a hole. He's a lovely relaxed horse and should get out over more ground in the future." Sir Davy has won five of his 11 starts. Meanwhile, former Warrnambool apprentice jockey Daniel Moor won another group one race when he rode Glint Of Hope to victory in the $500,000 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/1e7f9bea-2964-493b-94fd-3e0443bc8d92.jpg/r0_266_1138_909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg