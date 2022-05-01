$400,000 Garvoc hub officially opened by MP

news, latest-news,

A tree was planted in memory of a man who pushed for a new community hub for Garvoc. The newly established meeting place, which was built with $400,000 from the state government, was officially opened by MP Gayle Tierney on Saturday. Leo Campbell, who passed away before the project was completed, was instrumental in helping to secure the funds. The newly built hub provides a meeting space for community events and groups and connects with the Garvoc CFA and the Garvoc Residents Group. The hub also includes a new kitchen, meeting rooms, change rooms and an outdoor play space for the family day care services managed by Moyne Shire Council. Ms Tierney said the project was part of the state government's investment of more than $30 billion across rural and regional Victoria since 2015. "Communities like Garvoc deserve modern and upgraded facilities that can bring them together for years to come - we're proud to be delivering what the local community has asked for," she said. "It is an exciting milestone and I'm thrilled to officially open the new community hub, delivering the infrastructure and services to make our small towns even better places to live, work and invest."

