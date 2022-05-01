news, latest-news,

A wanted Princetown man will appear in court on Monday after being charged with spitting and kicking out at police during an arrest. He has been charged with two counts each of assaulting police, resisting police and unlawful assault. Police will allege that on Saturday morning at 10am there was a dispute between a 22-year-old man visiting from Queensland and a 53-year-old Princetown resident. The visitor was told to leave the property while the resident held a silver kitchen knife in his hand. The victim left but returned soon after to collect items. Police will say that the victim was struck to the head with a wooden chair and then the 53-year-old grabbed a shovel and threatened him before chasing him from the property. Local police attended at 10.40am and discovered there was a warrant out for the 53-year-old man's arrest. He was previously charged by Geelong police with making threats to seriously injure and kill as well as using a communications service to harass. He was charged and bailed to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court during May last year, but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Saturday morning the man refuted there was a warrant out for his arrest and when the two police officers attempted to take him into custody he resisted. The man is alleged to have pushed a police officer, spat at one and kicked out before he was taken to ground, handcuffed and arrested. The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing. In a separate incident, a wanted Warrnambool man was also arrested about 12.30pm Saturday. He had four whereabouts alerts out on him in relation to driving, weapons and drug matters. The man is well known to police and has a long criminal history. Lunchtime Saturday police attended at west Warrnambool where the man was with dogs at a playground. He tried to flee but ran straight towards a second police vehicle and was arrested. It will be alleged he previously fled from a vehicle that was being intercepted by police, leaving a bag which contained a taser and drugs. He has been charged with counts of breaching bail as well as driving, weapons and drug offences. The 40-year-old will also appear in court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.

