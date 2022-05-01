news, latest-news, sport, football

Kolora-Noorat continues to build into its season nicely, shaking off a plucky Allansford unit to record a 45-point win in the Warrnambool and District league. For Power mentor Nick Bourke - as his core senior group work their way into 2022 after being battered by injury early - it is just important to keep banking wins. "It's another step in the right direction," he said. "There's a lot to improve on from our end - the first quarter didn't go the way we wanted it to, but credit to Allansford they really came to play and attacked the ball harder. "We made a few adjustments after quarter time and we felt we were able to get the game in our hands." With the likes of Joel Moloney, Ben Fraser (four goals), Scott Judd and Justin Wallace all finding their feet, Bourke said the side was beginning to shape nicely. "It's great to game time into the ones that have had an interrupted pre-season," he said. "Getting continuity amongst the group is great." Despite the 13.11 (89) to 6.8 (44) loss, Cats coach Tim Nowell said there was plenty to like from his young side. "There's a lot of positives, I thought our first quarter was really good and we took it right up to them," he said. "Last game we played here against them they belted us by 140 points or whatever, so to lose by 40 there was good signs, but we're just not putting four quarters together at the moment. "It's a new list, so now that we're four games in we're starting to see some of our recruits come in and play better and find more of the football."

