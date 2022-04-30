news, latest-news,

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a hit and run crash near Premier Speedway in Allansford this afternoon and police are appealing for information after finding one of the vehicles involved later torched four kilometres away. About five police cars, SES, CFA and ambulance crews were called to a vehicle collision on the corner of Princes Highway and Jubilee Park Road, Allansford at about 2.45pm today. Detective acting sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said he believed a speeding VX silver Holden Commodore had collided with another car, leaving the female driver of that vehicle with minor injuries. The woman, who is believed to be local, was taken to hospital for observations. He said police were later called to a car fire at Dallamores Road about 15 minutes later, with the torched vehicle matching the description of the silver car which left the scene of the earlier crash. Police are urging members of the public with any information about the incidents or who saw an extensively damaged silver commodore to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

