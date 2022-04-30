news, latest-news,

It was a clean sweep for one bidder who went uncontested for a three-bedroom unit in Warrnambool today, while an opening offer for a Bushfield home took a while to warm up. Eighteen people flocked to the auction at 3/5 Kielli Drive this morning, but none were keen to top one man's opening bid of $560,000 which was already well below the minimum asking price of $599,000. It was third call before Ray White agent Jason Thwaites put forward a vendor bid of $580,000 - that was one-upped by just $5000 from the same bidder. Eventually Mr Thwaite told the crowd he needed to seek instruction from the vendor, emerging 10 minutes later to offer the crowd one last chance to nab the property. No further bids were received and the house was sold for $585,000. The property was expected to fetch up to $658,000. Meanwhile, the four-bedroom property at 39 Philmore Road, Bushfield was attended by about 20 people and received three bidders. It sold for $783,000, well above the expected selling price. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/37e8bc4a-608e-4ae6-9829-17b4b2f5aa2f.jpg/r0_107_1170_768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg