A win's a win: Blues emerge in scrappy contest

SOMETIMES scrappy wins are the difference between good and great seasons. And while Warrnambool is hoping it can produce a lift in quality, it'll happily take Saturday's triumph over Terang Mortlake and add it to the board. The Blues came from behind to snatch a 49-47 victory on the road, winning out in a pressure-filled contest at D.C. Farran Oval. Blues mentor Raewyn Poumako said her side was off its best but was pleased to get the win. "The girls knew we didn't play our best and we didn't do some things we do week-in, week-out and we were a bit flat," she said. "But you just come back the next game and do what you have to do so you're not flat again. We're lucky because it could've gone either way really to be honest. "We got there in the end and I suppose we were lucky we got there." The Blues trailed at the main break but stormed home in the final term to edge out their opponent. Poumako said her side "reset" at half-time. "We said the first half was gone and we thought 'right, we'll come out and up our intensity and play a bit better," she said. "We were much better in the last quarter." The fifth-year mentor was pleased overall with her side's start to the season but flagged more improvement. She said two COVID-affected seasons meant there were several unknowns with fresh faces in the league. "We've had a good start. I think when we come against the likes of South Warrnambool and Cobden we can really asses where we're at," Poumako said. "However I think there are heaps of unknowns this year. I think if a team's on, it's anyone's (win) on the day. "There's lots of new players and teams are looking really different so I think it's going to be hard until we've played everyone." She said the Blues would realign themselves to their gameplan at training.

