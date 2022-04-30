news, latest-news,

A trip for one Melbourne family has paid off after their four-year-old son took out the prize for best green eyes, while the ten-year-old defending champion of the flaming folk competition came out on top yet again at today's Koroit Irish Festival. The opportunity to enter their son Rex, 4, in the green eye competition was just too good to pass up for the Padgham and Nicholls family who said their love of all things Irish ran in their blood. "I've got red hair and green eyes in my family, my wife Melinda has red hair on her side too," Mr Padgham said. "We made our way all the way here, mums been an Irish dancer ever since she was 12. She just turned 80 and she danced at her 80th birthday and now Frankie (Frances) is taking it up and starting with Christine Ayres in Melbourne. "The Irish dancing is also in the blood." Meanwhile, Charlotte, 7 and Leo Wright, 5 from Koroit won best dressed. IN OTHER NEWS Ten-year-old Zara Walsh also created a new festival record by winning the flaming red head competition for the second year in a row. She said she'd be back to defend her title again next year. "I'm so excited and happy," she said. "My dad's dad is from Ireland. It was my own idea to enter the competition, the tiara and glasses were my idea too. "I'll come and try to win again."

