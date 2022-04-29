news, latest-news,

The Koroit Irish Festival has begun with a rousing rendition of its new unofficial anthem, kicking off the popular event. The Koroit Theatre's opening night attendees erupted on Friday as the 500 attendees, joined artists MacCrimmin to launch the classic Irish tune The Rattlin' Bog, as the festival's song of the year. President Adele MacDonald said the tune would be sung by young and old throughout the three-day event and attendees were encouraged to learn the words to the song, "which is a bit of a tongue twister". "It's going to be performed throughout the festival," Ms MacDonald said. "Kids from the schools will sing it and the words are on the Facebook page so everyone who's coming is encouraged to learn it and sing it. "All of the acts will be singing it throughout the festival so it's going to be this reoccurring song that the different artists sing. We're encouraging everyone to join in, to really up that inclusive and fun vibe that's at the Koroit Irish Festival." The opening event, which sold out in four hours, included an Irish Singalong with festival favourites The Ferriters, Pete's Famous Irish Quiz, a tribute to Irish immigration and interview with festival ambassador Leeanne Parkinson and music by emerging artist and Koroit teen Ruby McKenna. The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday with live music and performances and various Irish-themed activities. For more information go to koroitirishfestival.com.au Saturday Christine Ayres School of Irish Dancing - Irish dance spectacular, 5.30-6.30pm, and Irish After Party - Irish stew and baked potatoes, Irish Jukebox, 7-9pm. Commercial Hotel, 10am-8pm, highlights: Maria Forde 12.30-1.15pm and Australian Danny Boy championships heats, 1.30-3pm. Village Green 10am-5pm, highlights: Flaming folk person of the year, a gathering of green eyes and Australia's most Irish name, 1.35-1.50pm, Damien Leith 3-3.45pm, 4.15-5pm, and a spud trilogy - picking, peeling and eating 3.45-4.15pm, procession on Commercial Road, noon-12.30pm. Sunday Koroit Irish Festival Stout Brewing Championships at Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 1pm. Women's and men's Gaelic football, Irish dash and Puc Fada at Victoria Park, noon-4pm.

