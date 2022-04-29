news, latest-news,

Express coach replacements departing Melbourne during the May Racing Carnival will transport punters to the Warrnambool Racing Club. The express coaches between Southern Cross and Warrnambool were announced earlier this week as V/Line notified passengers of disruptions on the train line during the busy three-day carnival. Those additional services will now collect and drop off passengers at the Warrnambool Racing Club, in addition to stopping at Warrnambool station. To accommodate the additional stop, the timetable for express services running between May 3 and 5 has been altered as: Trains will not run between Warrnambool and Geelong from April 30 to May 11, with the city's four daily return services to be replaced by coaches for the entire journey. Passengers have been asked to allow an extra 60 minutes to travel time. The Warrnambool Racing Club will run its regular shuttle bus service on race days to get racegoers from Warrnambool station to the track and back. A temporary timetable is available at vline.com.au/Service-Changes IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/d58f1adf-c5f7-440c-876f-c2492cb7e699.jpg/r0_213_4177_2573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg