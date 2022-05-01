news, latest-news,

RACING season is in full swing, with the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival fast approaching. May Race week is celebrating around the town, and region. This year also marks the 150th anniversary of the Grand Annual Steeplechase at this year's event. The three-day Warrnambool Racing Club carnival runs from Tuesday to Thursday. Gates open at 11am on each day and closing at 5pm. LIVE MUSIC: The Stand Ins at Cally Hotel, from 8pm. LAUNCH: Australian Jumps Racing Welcome to Warrnambool carnival launch party with jockeys and trainers guest speakers at The Whalers Hotel, 7-10.30pm. LIVE MUSIC: DJ Keegan (from 5.30pm), Matt Sell (6pm) and The Stand Ins (9pm), at Cally Hotel. Alfa Tides and DJ Josh Brown at The Whalers Hotel. Teacher's Pets at Warrnambool Bowls Club, 6-9pm. Ladies Day after party featuring DJ John James at Frolic Lane, from 7pm. CARNIVAL: Brierly Day at Warrnambool Racecourse LIVE MUSIC: Matt Sell and John Brereton (from 5.30pm), and Mick, Christo and Pipes (from 8.30pm) at Cally Hotel. DJ Edger live bongo set and Mitch and Jackson at Frolic Lane, from 6pm. Evareign and DJ Josh Brown at The Whalers Hotel. Glenn Kelly at Warrnambool Bowls Club, 6-9pm. LUNCHEON: Charity Fundraiser for National Jockeys Trust, Standing Tall in Warrnambool and The Lookout with special guests Michael Felgate, Hugh Bowman, Ciaron Maher, JD Hayes and Jamie Kah. Shares auctioned off in the Ciaron Maher trained Frosted x Trameli Colt (full brother to Ice Pick Nick) at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 12.30-4.30pm. CARNIVAL: Galleywood Day at Warrnambool Racecourse. CALCUTTA: 2022 Damian Gleeson cup eve Calcutta at Rafferty's Tavern. Hosted by Russell Leonard with special guests Shane Jackson and John Allen, 6-11pm. CLUBBING: Level One presents Heave featuring Joel Fletcher at Seanchai Irish Bar, 10pm-3am. LIVE MUSIC: DJ Keegan (from 5.30pm) and The Groovesmen (from 7.30p) at Cally Hotel. Evareign and DJ Josh Brown at The Whalers Hotel. The Loose Cannons at Warrnambool Bowls Club, 6-9pm. Mick Ferguson and Christo Rook band and saxophone DJ set by Kel and Willz, from 6pm. CARNIVAL: Fashions on the Field at Warrnambool Racecourse, 10am-1pm. Grand Annual Day at Warrnambool Racecourse.

