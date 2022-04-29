news, latest-news,

A two-lot subdivision in Camperdown has been granted a planning permit by Corangamite Shire Council two years after the first one expired. A permit was approved for 6 Little Street, Camperdown, at the monthly council meeting. Lot one totals 415 square metres and contains the existing three-bedroom dwelling while lot two (a vacant 'battle-axe' lot) totals 635 square metres and will be made available for future development. The same two-lot subdivision was granted a permit in 2018 but an application for certification was never received and the permit expired in 2020. The landowners were also previously served a building notice by the council's municipal building surveyor for undertaking works on the existing dwelling without appropriate building approvals. Just one objection was received, raising issues about privacy, storm water management, vehicle access, off-street parking and easement impacts related to the proposed works. IN OTHER NEWS Neighbour Roelie Maslin voiced her concerns at the meeting. "I think it invades my privacy," Ms Maslin said. "I won't have any say on how they build or what they build there and I don't think it's right. "When I bought the house, I couldn't even see the house behind me and now that's all changed." Councillors thanked Ms Maslin but voted to approve the application after it was measured against the shire's planning scheme. Corangamite Shire Council manager planning and building services Aaron Moyne said concerns were addressed. "Issues raised by the objection have been addressed within the planning report and a planning assessment of the application finds the proposed subdivision is supported," he said. "Council's planning policy framework seeks to support infilled residential development of lots that will be capable of accommodating future development and will assist in increasing residential land supply and housing diversity within Camperdown." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

