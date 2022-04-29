news, latest-news,

The comeback of mullets may have been hard for Jabo hairdresser Anthony Johnstone to take but he says it's harder saying goodbye to customers he's watched grow up when he closes his doors after 45 years. It'll be the end of an era when Warrnambool hair and beauty institution Jabo closes its doors for the last time at 2pm on Saturday. Mr Johnstone - who has worked there for 43 years - said it would be the people he would miss most. "You get girls in high school, you see them get married and then you're cutting their kids' hair," he said. "The perming days are all gone now and it's all colour and blonde-looking grey. "There's been a lot of changes over the years and the hairstyles have come and gone but unfortunately a few are coming back like mullets. "(But) in our hey-day we had nine or 10 hairdressers, solariums and flotation tanks. "Mum was always looking for something new and she was the first in Warrnambool to start the rent-a-chair initiative." IN OTHER NEWS He said his mother had purchased the building as an investment. "Mum used to have a dress shop and she saw this come up and bought it as an investment and I was looking to get out of school," he said. "They were looking for an apprentice, so I joined up at 16. "School finished Friday and I started there Saturday morning and have been there ever since. "Working with your parents can be a bit of a test, but some clients I've had for 38-39 years - they're the people you miss."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/26332c49-f133-4cde-b5f1-c57a733332f8.jpg/r0_227_4460_2747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg