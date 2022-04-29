news, latest-news,

South-west trainers have a strong hand with five of the eight runners in the opening feature race at next week's TAB May Racing Carnival. The $175,000 Brierly Steeplechase over 3450 metres attracted a strong field when final acceptances closed on Friday. Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde, who won the 2018 Brierly with Gold Medals, saddles up Britannicus and Vanguard in the 3450-metre contest while fellow south-west trainers - brothers Simon and Patrick Ryan - have Police Camp and Magnanimous Man respectively in Tuesday's feature. Ciaron Maher will be going for his fourth win in the Brierly when he saddles up Bit Of A Lad with champion jockey Steve Pateman aboard. Bit Of A Lad gave Maher his third victory, winning the race in 2019. The carnival opens with three maiden hurdles. Heart Of Puissance is the top-weight in a $75,000 open handicap which has also attracted quality gallopers Bermadez, Adelaide Ace, Sir Davey and Think 'N' Fly. Eight first-starters are in the 12-horse field for the $125,000 VOBIS Gold Strike over 1000 metres. Champion jockey Hugh Bowman has been booked for three rides on the opening day of the carnival. It's the first time he's ridden at the 'Bool. His rides are Dawn County, Shotmaker and Lulu Darling. Other star jockeys Jamie Kah and Damien Oliver have rides on Tuesday. The running rail will be in the true position while the track is at this stage rated a soft five. The first of 10 races is scheduled for 11.20am with the last at 4.30 pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/9ae22994-c6a4-4ee3-8e64-640ef68136dd.jpg/r0_113_2223_1369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg