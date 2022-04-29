news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Athletics Club is urging members to turn out in droves to contest its popular six-kilometre handicap at Killarney on Sunday. The picturesque circuit is usually a major hit on the running club's autumn calendar. The winner of the race won't walk away empty-handed, either. Callaghan Motors will also gift a runner or volunteer a car to drive for a weekend. Warrnambool Athletics Club president Mark Gavin said people had to be members and had to be in attendance to claim the prize. "This is a very popular course and has been over the past at Killarney and one people enjoy running," Gavin said. "Six kilometres is achievable for most people. The last two runs we've had have been well-attended with over 50 members and we're hoping this one will be even more, especially with the car up for grabs. "Callaghans are the race sponsors and one of our much-appreciated sponsors for the year. It helps us boost memberships and we're hoping it might give people who might be sitting on the fence a little extra incentive to become a member." Gavin said the race's status as a seeded handicap meant nobody would know the winner of the race until it was finished. Registrations will open at 8am before a juniors race, over 1.5 kilometres, takes place at 8.40am. The main race is at 9am from the Killarney Beach Caravan Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/bf2ea35f-adaa-4d5a-9f1b-bc527a3f2d06.jpg/r2_254_4975_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg