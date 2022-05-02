news, latest-news,

A Portland doctor who defrauded community members of tens of thousands of dollars has had an additional charge laid against him, a court has heard. Abraham Stephanson, 49, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday charged with obtaining property, being $40,000, by deception. The Standard previously reported the doctor dishonestly asked for tens of thousands of dollars from multiple victims to pay for cancer treatment. He pleaded guilty to that offending in the Warrnambool County Court earlier this year and is expected to appear in the same court for a plea hearing on May 10. Stephanson pleaded guilty to the additional charge on Friday. The matter will run alongside the existing matters next week. Stephanson remains on bail. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/2ab7bba8-4599-437e-a6ce-7b914c073ca9.jpg/r0_290_5184_3219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg