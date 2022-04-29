Anglers flock to the region searching for the fish of a lifetime

news, latest-news,

The tuna fishing has continued to be a talking point this past week, with some exceptional captures. Meanwhile, inland waters have also produced some great fishing. So, let's see what has been happening on the region's fishing scene. The sea conditions have continued to be favourable for those heading offshore in search of a "barrel" along our coastline. Boats are still flocking to the area from all over Australia in the hope of boating a fish of a lifetime. One angler that did happen to land a fish of a lifetime was Bodhi Pannenburg, who scored a 155 kilogram bluefin on spin gear. These fish are hard enough to land on stand up game gear let alone on spin gear where you don't have the power. This enormous fish is said to be the biggest landed on spin gear in Australia and is an incredible effort. Port MacDonnell has been red-hot this past couple of weeks. Please note that if you are wanting to weigh your fish at Port Mac then you're out of luck after an angler destroyed the gantry, which has upset the locals big time and fair enough too! I also wanted to make mention of the use of the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game Club's gantry at the breakwater. To be able to use this facility, you will need to be a financial member of the club prior to departing the boat ramp. The club is run by volunteers, and, in most cases, the nominated person to weigh fish is needed to leave their workplace to come down and weigh the fish. Memberships are $50 and can be obtained via the club's website online. There has been some unusual catches also by those chasing the big blue fin, such as Sophie Woolstencroft's slender tuna, which she landed fishing with her dad, Neil, onboard the Dance's boat Intruder. This isn't the only one that has been landed and might be a common thing down here now but it's certainly a new thing for most. Another species that has been caught mixed in with the bluefin and albacore is the butterfly tuna or butterfly mackerel. These bizarre looking fish are a mix of a trevally and a bluefin lookalike and are pretty rare in our waters. The best part is they eat the same lures that we tend to troll for the bluefin and albacore, so if you're going to get one, you won't have to change anything. Along with the other tuna species, there are still plenty of albacore being caught off the shelf at Portland and Port Fairy by those doing the miles. Tim Mitchell stopped by late Friday night and grabbed some Jaks Zeus in redbait and wasted no time putting them into the water, landing a nice fish around 70kg on them Sunday. They also landed a good one on Saturday on a Loomo Jaks. Warrnambool's Merri River has seen many anglers head down the bottom end of the system on the hunt for a bream or two. The incoming tide is the best time to target these fish, so focusing your efforts around this will give you the best results. Both lures and bait have been working well for these very clean looking bream. Skeeta Andrews has taken up residency after work and is getting some great bream on Cranka crabs and his hand painted hard bodies. Finding the wedge line where the fresh water and saltwater meet is the hot spot. If using bait is more your thing, then getting live crab or live shrimp is my best tip for success. The Hopkins River has dropped a fair bit since being opened after Easter and is still producing some good fishing of late. Brent Unwin and his son Nick caught some nice fish off the Hopkins Bridge using pippies as bait after dark, with their biggest fish going 37 centimetres. There are still reports of Mulloway in the system and coming into this time of year, when they fire up, it's certainly a great sign. I would focus all my attention in the bottom section of the river and like the Merri River, try and base your efforts around the tide. Unfortunately, for one of our systems, the Curdies River, it looks like the authorities have given up on the waterway and don't want to find out what has caused the worst algae outbreak I have seen. As reported by The Standard, authorities are calling it a natural occurrence but it's not natural for 20 cows to die in the same waterway. Some concerned members of the public have started a Facebook page called "save the Curdies estuary" to help spread awareness, and, as it states, to save the Curdies. Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done now to stop what has happened. However, we, as user groups, deserve an answer as to why it's happened. The sea conditions look pretty good this weekend, so that should see more boats head offshore in search of a tuna. Remember, if you do catch a fish you're proud of and want to share a picture and details, then send it into either our Facebook page or via email at fishing@richardsonmarine.com.au. Until next week, tight lines and best of luck

