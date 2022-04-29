news, latest-news,

Thieves have targeted an industrial shed in Portland, forcing open a door to gain entry to the building. Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the burglary was committed in south Portland overnight Wednesday, between 3pm Wednesday and 6.45am Thursday. She said unknown offenders entered the shed where a range of tools and equipment relating to plumbing and gasfitting were stored. "Inventory is still being taken by the business operators to determine exactly what has been taken," she said. "The door was found damaged early Thursday morning and the crime reported to Portland police. Police forensic officers have attended to process the scene. "We are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in Kunara Court overnight Wednesday/Thursday morning to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." Detective Senior Constable Hudson said it was not known if the break-in was linked to a burglary at industrial supplier Blackwoods in Cellana Court early Tuesday morning. "They are different industrial areas but we will look at any possible links between the two offences," she said.

