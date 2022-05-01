news, latest-news,

The start of the May Racing Carnival was signalled with the traditional mass on Sunday. Parishioners gathered at St Joseph's church in Warrnambool, where a display of racing memorabilia was set up in the foyer. Father John Fitzgerald welcomed people to the city. "A warm welcome to members of the Warrnambool Racing Club committee and visitors to the racing mass at St Joseph's this morning," Father Fitzgerald said. People in the district to celebrate Koroit's Irish links were also welcomed. "Welcome and good day to patrons of the Koroit Irish Festival," Father Fitzgerald said. The mass has traditionally been held at the start of the May Racing Carnival for many years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/d4f08d00-cf17-4c57-ad79-b33377499c9c.jpg/r0_241_4416_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg