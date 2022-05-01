State government 'must increase funding for regional roads', says MP

news, latest-news,

The state government should invest in proper road maintenance, not reducing speed limits, according to Nationals MP Steph Ryan. She said the state government sliced more than $190 million from efforts to repair Victorian roads in last year's state budget, allocating a spend of $616 million to road asset maintenance. Ms Ryan said the 25 per cent cut to road maintenance came at a time when Labor was pouring $24 billion down the drain on project cost blowouts alone. "Victorians are fed up with crumbling road shoulders, yawning potholes, and dangerous roads," Ms Ryan said. "Instead of fixing these roads, Labor is putting out speed reduction signs." Ms Ryan accused the state government of ignoring warning signs about the state's roads from the Auditor-General. She said the Auditor-General first flagged the concerns five years ago, but they had fallen on deaf ears. "These warnings - first made back in 2017 - are one of many they've had about the deteriorating and dangerous consequences of poor maintenance of Victorian roads," Ms Ryan said. "Poor roads increase travel times, damage vehicles and risk the lives of drivers and their passengers every single day," she said. "Labor's 2021-22 budget cuts must be reversed for the safety of all road users. "Fixing roads saves Victorian lives and this budget must deliver proper investment to maintain and improve our road network."

