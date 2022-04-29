news, latest-news,

BEING vocal on court doesn't come naturally to Emily Forrest. But the talented netballer, who has returned to Port Fairy for 2022, is learning the ropes as one of the Seagulls' senior heads. Forrest has found a home in the goal circle - pairing with either Tara Elliott or Poppy Myers - and is relishing the test. "I haven't played since 2018 so it's just adjusting to netball again. I think last time I played I was probably one of the younger players in the team so this is a massive adjustment as most weeks I've been the oldest," she said. "I've just been adjusting to be more of a leader in the team but it's been good as there are a great group of girls around and some really good juniors. "It's been good to be back. I'm definitely a very quiet person so I find it hard to be vocal on court but I know the young girls need that voice and that so it's definitely something I think about each week. It's slowly getting easier but naturally I'm not much of a talker." The 27-year-old, a theatre nurse at Warrnambool Base Hospital, said her partnership with Elliott was improving week-by-week. MORE SPORT "Obviously I've never played with Tara so we're still kind of working everything out," Forrest said. "She's a great young player and I think once we get to play with each other for a bit longer, I think it'll be a great combo. "Poppy is just good. She's a different player because Tara and I are quite tall so it's nice to have a younger player running around just to change-up the combo in the ring." Port Fairy will travel to Cobden on Saturday in a bid to claim a major scalp. The Bombers will be keen to stretch their advantage and maintain pace with leader South Warrnambool. Forrest said the Seagulls would embrace the challenge.

