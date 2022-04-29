news, latest-news,

THE Australian sprintcar title might be almost 2000 kilometres from home but it's at a familiar circuit for Portland driver Brock Hallett. Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway will host the 59th national title on Saturday and Sunday nights with Hallett joining fellow south-west Victorians Jamie Veal, Will Carroll and Peter Doukas in the 47-car field. Hallett has spent a chunk of his 2021-22 racing season based in Queensland, competing for GW Racing. "We've had a couple of thirds and fourths at Archerfield - where the title is - throughout the season," he told The Standard. "It is a very different track with long straights and tight corners. It is quite technical. "It is not compared to any other track in Australia - it's sort of one of its own." Hallett takes strong from into the title, having finished third behind Veal and Marcus Dumesny in the New South Wales title at the newly-opened Eastern Creek Speedway in Sydney. It will be his second attempt at the Aussie crown. "Everyone wants to win the title - that's the goal - but a top-five result would be a magnificent achievement," he said. "Jamie, with his current form, is probably the main guy to beat. He always rises at the big shows. "There's four or five local (Queensland) cars as well who will be a pretty big threat. "We just have to make sure we put the whole weekend together and set ourselves in a good spot come the Sunday night final." Hallett, 30, has relished the chance to race more regularly and believes it's helping him challenge for podiums. "Every race car driver dreams of doing it as much as they can and make a living out of it," he said. "The fact we can race for eight to nine months - going to Darwin (in August) and racing up here well and truly past when the season is finished in Victoria is a big benefit. "The more laps you can do, the better you can become. "It prepares us for next season and hopefully we get a head-start on some of the other people who have already packed up for the year and are sitting at home freezing cold in Victoria at the moment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/fde73442-e3a1-46be-8837-7a7254caff7a.jpg/r0_133_4608_2737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg