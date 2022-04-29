news, latest-news,

AN impressive track gallop by honest Warrnambool-trained mare Lady Solly at Terang on Tuesday has lifted the confidence levels of trainer Adam Chambers for her start in a $130,000 restricted race over 1000 metres at Sandown on Saturday. Lady Solly worked over 800 metres in her final workout before Saturday's 1000-metre contest. "I was very happy with her track-work at Terang," he said. "Lady Solly is a difficult horse to place because she's been so consistent and her best distance range is in races around 1000 metres and there's not too many of them on the calendar. "We've just freshened her up with some beach work down at the Lady Bay while we were waiting for a suitable race. I'm prepared to forget her last run at Moonee Valley as she was caught wide. "I'm hoping the early weather predictions are right for Saturday regarding some rain. She loves soft going." Dean Holland is the rider for the six-year-old on Saturday. Bookmakers rate Lady Solly a $10 chance in the early betting markets. Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond, Matthew Williams, Ken Elford, Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith have accepted with runners. Smith has Great Again and Sacred Palace among his runners at Sandown but the multiple group one-winning trainer is hoping for some rain; if that doesn't happen he may scratch both horses and run them at Warrnambool next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/786ec0ba-38be-4397-a5e7-e5248d18f3ac.jpg/r1018_180_3408_1530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg