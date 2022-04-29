news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Simon Ryan is expecting a forward showing from his underrated mare Morrissette in the $500,000 Australasian Oaks over 2000 metres at Morphettville on Saturday. Morrissette with talented Adelaide based jockey Kayla Crowther in the saddle appeared to have no luck in the Auraria Stakes at Morphettville earlier this month. "I think Morrissette will be very competitive, if everything goes to plan," Ryan said. "It's great to have Kayla back riding the horse in the Oaks. "She's a very good jockey and she'll have a better understanding of how Morrissette races after riding her in the Auraria. "Morrissette can be a difficult horse as she gets back in her races and needs a bit of luck. It would be great if they get a bit of rain as she likes tracks with a bit of give in and that would really help her chances." Morrissette ran sixth in the VRC Oaks at Flemington in the spring and Ryan believes the three-year-old filly has improved with that run under her belt. "Morrissette is an out and out stayer," he said. "It's useless running her in shorter races as she doesn't get warm. MORE SPORT "She's come back into work a lot stronger with the VRC Oaks run behind her. She'll really appreciate the 2000 metres on Saturday." Fellow local trainer Daniel Bowman also makes the trip to Adelaide when he saddles up Fortunate Kiss in the Australasian Oaks. "I'm happy with the fitness and condition of Fortunate Kiss going into the Oaks," Bowman said. "We're having a throw at the stumps as we're not sure how she'll go getting the 2000 metres but there's a few other trainers in the same boat as you don't know until you run them over the distance."

