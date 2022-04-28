news, latest-news,

Update: 5.58pm CFA crews have managed to contain an out of control burn off at Garvoc. The fire started this afternoon and the incident was reported to CFA about 4pm Thursday. A CFA spokeswoman said the incident was declared under control at 17.38pm and crews remained on scene mopping up. Earlier: 5.20pm CFA crews are working to contain an out of control burn off at Garvoc. The CFA received reports of the incident in Garvoc about 4pm on Thursday. The fire is believed to be near Framlingham-Garvoc Road. A CFA spokeswoman said three CFA trucks and volunteer firefighter crews responded and are being supported by Victoria police who are providing traffic control. She said crews remained on scene. "The incident is not yet under control," she said. IN OTHER NEWS It follows a similar incident in Kirkstall on Thursday afternoon, with the CFA notified of another out of control burn off on the Penshurst- Port Fairy Road in Kirkstall. "Fire trucks and volunteer firefighters responded from Kirkstall, Koroit and Toolong brigades," the spokeswoman said. She said the Kirkstall incident was called under control shortly after, at 4.26pm, and crews remained on scene mopping up. MORE TO COME

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/98c8100c-bff1-4cbb-ab62-3c958f8c53f3.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg