A NEW Tourism Australia campaign is being filmed along the Great Ocean Road. Filming took place at the Timboon Railway Shed Distillery, Deep Blue Hot Springs and Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village in Warrnambool and at the Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve this week for the National Experience Content Initiative (NECI). Filming at Port Fairy and Port Campbell will also take place. Timboon Railway Shed Distillery owner and distiller Josh Walker said its staff featured in the shoot. "We ran through the tasting experience that anyone who does a tour with us does," he said. "We did shots of us pouring out samplers, of meals and props, and of bringing out lunch as we would with any customer. "We filmed barrels shaved out, toasted and charred - we have our own cooperage where we break down all our barrels, shave them and toast them to extract the flavour out of the barrel." Mr Walker said he believed it was the only distillery to undertake the 'unique' process. He said the global exposure would be great for Timboon, the Twelve Apostles and the 12 Apostles Gourmet Food Trail. Deep Blue Hotel and Hot Springs marketing manager Lauren Orero said its evening twilight bathing experience at the outdoor hot springs sanctuary was featured in the campaign. "The crew were very professional and a pleasure to work with," Ms Orero said. "It's always a fun experience working with professionals and coming up with creative angles to navigate the pools and caves to capture the true spirit of the experience." Owner Rebecca Seabrook was interviewed, with other staff also featuring. Ms Orero said it was an honour to be selected. She said the campaign gave the business the potential to reach a wider audience across Australia and beyond. "International exposure further solidifies our belief that the Deep Blue Hot Springs is a world class experience and one that meets the needs for international visitors to Australia seeking experiential and wellness encounters," she said. Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said NECI provided a great opportunity to develop fresh content showcasing the Great Ocean Road region internationally and reintroduce some international ready products to key inbound markets. "With borders having been closed for the last two years it is critical we now rebuild distribution channels to target high value international visitors," Ms Price said. "International markets play a key role in driving year round and mid-week visitation for the region." Ms Price said along with other regions on the Great Southern Touring Route, the marketing targeted places including Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America. Content captured through NECI can be used by the businesses, Tourism Australia and Great Ocean Road Tourism.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/830299e8-5844-42d2-b514-6f6139b5fb07.JPG/r0_450_1080_1060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg