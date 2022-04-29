news, latest-news,

Panmure coach Chris Bant believes the midfield battle will be central in curtailing the influence of Russells Creek's "superstar" forward Jyran Chatfield and Thomas Smith. "We talked about it a little," Bant said of the pair ahead of a round four showdown between the Bulldogs and Creekers. "But every team you come up against generally has a couple good forwards so at the end of the day it all comes down to the midfield. If the ball is coming in clean and they're getting good looks, it doesn't matter who is on them. "If we can get the ball coming into their forward line not very good and starve them a bit, we'll back our defenders in." The Creekers are undefeated after three Warrnambool and District league rounds, with Chatfield and Smith combining for 22 goals. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dropped their first game to Merrivale last week. Bant said simple errors cost his side but didn't want just a one-off response to the loss. "I want that full-on intent every week, not just this week," he said. "But there is no doubt after a loss there is a bit of sting in the tail. "(Russells Creek's) got a really good list and they beat us quite easily last year. "We'll really look to lock down on a couple of their players, put some work in and not let them get away from us." Bant is awaiting updates on a few injuries before locking in a final team but revealed Matt Colbert was a chance to return from concussion, while Matt Kenny and Liam Bishop both should come into the side. Brad Gedye will miss after injuring his hamstring at training on Thursday night. Russells Creek has made one change, after experienced defender Sam Wilson suffered a knee injury in its recent win against Old Collegians. Creek's co-coach Danny Chatfield said Wilson was yet to know the extent of his injury with the club "crossing its fingers" it wasn't a major setback. "It was his first game of the year," Chatfield said. "He's in good spirits and back at work, but you never know until the scans." Caleb Bourke, who featured in round one, will slot in after playing reserves last round. The game starts at 2.15 pm at Mack Oval. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/176e36fd-8397-436a-96d4-5b56f9d20d2e.jpg/r203_363_4701_2904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg