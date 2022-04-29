news, latest-news,

Fast starts, slows starts, Nirranda still finds a way to win. On paper, the Blues are 16-0 across the past two seasons, boasting an average winning margin of 96.2 points. Last week's 103-point assassination of Allansford was a classic example of a blistering start for the Blues. "We know that Allansford were a young side, and we talked about that and highlighted we wanted to start well," Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness said of its 10.6 to 0.0 first quarter. "If you can get the jump on young side like that, you can really get on top of them and grind out a win. We know it's going to set us up well if we can do that every week, it's a key part of our game." Yet, the Blues don't always fire from the outset, their opening quarters in round one and two failing in comparison to the succeeding three - though they still go on to win by 71 and 123 points respectively. In losing just two of its first quarters in the past two years, including to Merrivale, Nirranda's opponents this weekend, a slow start is never a sinking dagger for the Blues. But a scorching start against a quality side such as Merrivale is surely the goal. "We know they play the big open spaces at Merrivale," Harkness said. "We're going to have to shut down a bit of that run and carry. "We've been working on our ball movement and it looks like it might be a bit wet weather, so we'll certainly back ourselves in with the contested ball."

