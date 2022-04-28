news, latest-news,

FOURTEEN horses are nominated for the $350,000 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase to be run on Thursday. Ciaron Maher, who has trained the winner of the jumps feature on five occasions, has nominated Bit Of A Lad and Heberite in the 5500-metre race while reigning Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer Symon Wilde entered American In Paris, Britannicus and Vanguard. Only 20 horses were nominated for the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup which is the other feature on the carnival's third and final day. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, entered Feel The Rush, Grandslam, Le Boal, Maserartie Bay and Through Irish Eyes. Anthony and Sam Freedman, who won the cup last year, nominated Bedford. Warrnambool trainers Tom Dabernig, Aaron Purcell, and Lindsey Smith have entries for the cup.The Wangoom Handicap on Wednesday attracted 40 entries with Smith entering eight horses - Great Again, La Vina, Mystery Shot, Our Wind Spirit, Sacred Palace, Triple Missile, Tuvalu and William Thomas - in the $200,000 race over 1200 metres. Veteran jumps trainer Eric Musgrove entered six of the 17 horses nominated for the $175,000 Galleywood Hurdle on the middle day of the carnival while 20 horses were nominated for Tuesday's $175,000 Brierly Steeplechase. Numerous horses have been doubly entered in the Brierly and Grand Annual steeplechases. Acceptances for Tuesday close at 11am on Friday and at 9am on Monday for Wednesday's meeting. Thursday's fields will be declared on Monday at 10am. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/88b94024-5037-4c7e-9715-690a10aa8c36.jpg/r0_243_4775_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg