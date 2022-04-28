news, latest-news,

UPDATE 4.15pm: It is believed the man broke his leg. UPDATE 3.40pm: A man is en route to the Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries. EARLIER: Emergency services are on the scene of the difficult rescue of an injured surfer at Gibson Steps near Twelve Apostles on the Great Ocean Road. Port Campbell's State Emergency Service unit's high angle rescue team are among the emergency services assisting with rescuing the man. Country Fire Authority Apollo Bay, Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria and Port Campbell police are assisting. An air ambulance is also on standby to transport the person to hospital once rescued. "The terrain is quite steep where the person needs to be rescued," a spokesperson from SES told The Standard. "There is the potential to need rope gear to extricate the person. "The objective, if possible, is to winch the person, but if it's not possible, the multi-agency crew are ready to extricate them." An AV spokesperson said paramedics were called to a surfing incident at Princetown around 1pm. "Paramedics are on the scene assessing a man who is in a stable condition with lower body injuries," the spokesperson said. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/d785aa88-4b9d-4625-9848-2de54ef133cf.JPG/r0_373_490_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg