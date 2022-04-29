news, latest-news,

WINNING isn't everything but don't underestimate its power. Dennington and Timboon Demons - two Warrnambool and District league football sides - have endured their share of heavy defeats in recent times. They will go head-to-head on Saturday with a rare victory a carrot for both outfits. The Dogs have lost 31 of their past 32 matches; their most recent victory coming against East Warrnambool in round 17, 2019. The Demons have fared slighting better, winning six of their past 32 games but have kicked just 65 points at an average of 21.6 in their first three appearances this season. It sets up an intriguing round four clash at Dennington's home base. Can the Dogs breakthrough? Indications in the early rounds are promising with opposition coaches noticing substantial improvement. "They were impressive, credit to (coach) Ben (Thornton) and the club for their improvement," Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke said after round three. A rousing rendition of the song on Saturday would do wonders for those - volunteers, players, coaches and supporters - who have witnessed Dennington fall from premiers in 2015 to become a side which lost by an average of 123 points last year. It would fuel belief it's on the right track; the four premiership points a permanent reminder that the hard work was worth it. Confidence breeds confidence. The Dogs are a work in progress - no doubt about it - and will suffer heavy defeats this season but they are no longer an easy-beat. There will be teams cautious about playing them, particularly those on the middle and lower tiers of the ladder. That in itself gives players a reason to train hard each week. There's multiple reasons for the Dogs' improvement - a passionate young coach in Thornton who has the backing of experience football heads, such as assistant coach Leigh Anderson, a focus on video analysis and handy recruits. Ex-Merrivale and Caramut player Josh Stapleton and former Nirranda talent Daniel Threlfall have added experience while ruckman Josh Lock and ex-Koroit footballer George Serra will make their first appearances of the season this weekend. One win doesn't make a season but don't underestimate the far-reaching benefits a Dennington victory could produce if it breaks its hoodoo this weekend. Of course, Timboon stands in its way. Game on. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/e54e0056-12fb-449b-b9cd-5785d0bf6cf6.jpg/r240_0_6428_3496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg