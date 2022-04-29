news, latest-news,

Lasting memories of Merrivale's 2019 premiership fuels the flames of another flag, according to Tigers' captain Nicole Ferguson. In facing Nirranda on Saturday - the team it beat by a single shot in the 2019 decider - two heavyweights of the Warrnambool and District league will again battle it out for early season bragging rights. Ferguson believes Nirranda is again the yardstick this year, but as the Tigers showed in 2019, everyone has their day. "I've won a couple premierships in my time but I really feel that '19 will be my most memorable," the defender said. "Just how close it was and how it came down to the last 30 seconds. And the fact of being sort of the underdogs. "That's what I say to the girls this year, Nirranda are definitely going to be that top side but come the end of the season, it doesn't matter what day, everyone is beatable." Like Nirranda, Merrivale remains undefeated after the opening three rounds. Ferguson credited her team's fitness in helping put up a consistent four-quarter performance against a promising Panmure side last round. The mother-of-three and her defensive partner and premiership teammate Cloe Pulling have another big task ahead of them, with Nirranda's three-pronged attack in Amanda Gilbert, Chelsea Quinn and Steph Townsend averaging 86 goals a game. "They're good players and they're very hard to stop," Ferguson said. "And they're very accurate as well. So it's a matter of you really want to stop it before it even gets down to them because it doesn't matter where they have it, they can easily sink a goal." Ferguson said her established partnership with Pulling remained strong. "I think we just complement each other, and I suppose having played together for a while, learnt how each other works," she said. "It makes each other's jobs easy. "But no matter where we play I think over time, even Kelsey (Perry) when you throw her down defensively, we're slowly working each other out. And it's good to have the younger girls too, Maya (Netherway) in her first year up in A grade, she can fit in easily anywhere." At 36, Ferguson is excited for what could eventuate this season after a lack of consistent playing opportunities in recent years. However, she concedes this could likely be her final year at the top grade depending on how she pulls up at the end of the season. Ferguson said she would continue to play netball regardless, enjoying the opportunity to help guide her younger teammates. She recalls the odd sensation of lining up on Old Collegians' teen Lilly Sanderson - the daughter of one of her friends - in round two. "So playing against girls half my age is a bit worrying," she laughed. "That was fun, and it's exciting because I remember being that age and playing with girls my age now, and I hope they sort of look to you for some guidance. Hopefully I can still be a help to my team."

