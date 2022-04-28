news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's Norton Motor Group has welcomed a new brand to the dealership, adding GWM Haval to its offering. Owner and dealer principal Marcus Norton said he was excited to have the range of dual cab utes and SUVs, at an affordable price point it previously didn't offer. "GWM bring out a Cannon dual cab ute and Haval bring out an SUV line up," Mr Norton said. "The utes start under $40,000 drive away so it gives us a significantly different market than what we would normally play in," Mr Norton said. "I'm really confident with the brand because it's backed by a seven year warranty." He said the SUV range started with its the entry-level Jolion SUV, priced at less than $30,000 driveaway, and it was as spacious and comparable to mid-range SUVs in other brands. The range also includes the H6, a mid-size SUV. "They're 5 star ANCAP safety rated and they have all the latest technology you'd expect in a car that's worth 10,15 or 20 thousand dollars more," Mr Norton said. "Most cars these days now have cruise control, lane departure and climate control. All the things that were options 10 years ago, that we thought were terrific and a real luxury, they're all standard equipment now," he said. He expects the ranges will be popular with both private and commercial buyers, looking to get more 'bang for their buck' or businesses looking to buy multiple vehicles for company use. "The Warrnambool market is about 38 per cent commercial," he said. "There's a really strong commercial market down here so to have another dual cab ute to offer was important for me." He's encouraged by the positive feedback from several other dealerships who also stock GWM Haval. "They were really happy they weren't coming back with warranty issues and that's a really important part." Mr Norton said there would be a significant increase in the SUV range in the next 12 months, including some electric hybrid models. "The H6 will have a hybrid in the next few months which is another reason we were keen to get involved," he said. "We've been looking at an electric hybrid coming in. It's something we'd like to stock if we can."

