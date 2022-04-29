news, latest-news,

THE fact Alex Gynes sits second in two Big V statistical categories has come as no surprise to teammate Tim Gainey. Gynes is second in points scored and rebounds in the division one competition with his red-hot form helping Warrnambool Seahawks win their past three games. Gainey, who aggravated his achilles on the eve of the season, said Gynes' input highlighted his natural talent and innate determination. Gynes - the Seahawks' coach - is averaging 27.4 point a game, bettered only by Southern Peninsula's Dareon Jones (29.71). He also averages 15 boards a game - one shy of Warrandyte's Bryan Moore. It makes Gynes one of the most damaging players at both ends of the court. "He had a lingering back injury; the last few years it's been bothering him and I think this is the first year it's come good," Gainey said. "He's looked after himself, had a few physios and I think they helped him out. It just shows, a healthy Alex is pretty handy to have." Gainey, who played with Gynes in the Seahawks' breakthrough 2017 championship, said his teammate played to his strengths. "I know what he's capable of and I don't expect anything less. He's killing it," he said. "He can do that every single night. He picks his spots... he does what he needs to do. "He has plenty of experience - he's played NBL, he's played SEABL - so the talent is definitely there, and he was in America for a few years for college as well. "Having an assistant coach means Alex can just play and it helps a long way - as I know because I did it for that many years, trying to coach and play, so when you can go out on the court and not worry, it helps us out a lot. "We need him at this level as everybody has imports and we haven't had one the last couple of years." Gainey hopes he can start helping Gynes on the court after a delayed start due to a tendon injury. He featured in round one and then missed the next four games, including a double-header, before playing 17 minutes against Collingwood last weekend. "I am still about 65 to 70 per cent. I have been given the tick of approval to ramp up a little bit," Gainey said. "I was super fit before and then I hurt myself a week before the first game. "Alex is easing me in there. I have been helping out on the sidelines and helping the younger guys at training like Ash Keen and Josh Dyson." Gainey believes the Seahawks, who boast a 3-3 record heading into an away double-header against Bellarine and Colac, will be force when they "get their full rotations". "I think we have a really good mix to cover not having an import," he said. "Guys have been in and out. I think Ollie Bidmade is the only one who's played all the games. Once all of us are on the court and we get some continuity, hopefully we can make some noise down the track." Meanwhile, the Mermaids (2-3) travel to play Warrandyte on Saturday night.

