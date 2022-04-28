Wannon candidates have mixed views on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

news, latest-news, wannon, warrnambool, federal election

South-west residents have only a few weeks to make up their minds about how they will vote in the upcoming election. The Standard asked candidates about a number of issues, including COVID-19 mandates and the May Racing Carnival. Australians will vote on Saturday, May 21. COVID-19 vaccine mandates are an issue that sparked at least two candidates to contest the Wannon seat in the upcoming federal election. United Australia Party candidate Craige Kensen was stood down from his role as a community officer with Ambulance Victoria for refusing to get vaccinated. "I have never supported mandates," Mr Kensen said. "I've been vaccinated for just about everything known to man but the COVID vaccines are still in the experimental stage." Mr Kensen said it was extremely concerning that so many people had been stood down from their jobs. "The mandates have pretty much shut down all the people who work in the age group that was least affected (by COVID-19). Mr Kensen said he decided to stand in the election because he believed things needed to change. "We need to be a free Australia - people need to be able to make up their own minds. "In this electorate the biggest problem we have is the mandates." Mr Kensen said he would lobby for the mandates to be scrapped immediately. Amanda Mead, the candidate for the Democratic Labour Party, said the mandates were also her inspiration to stand. Mrs Mead, a hairdresser from Narrapumelap South, was advised by doctors against getting a mRNA vaccine due to an underlying health condition. She had to wait about four months to receive a Novovax vaccine. "I was unable to get an exemption because it wasn't a heart issue," Mrs Mead said. "It is a very unfair system. It wasn't that I didn't want to get the vaccine, but I had many discussions with my GP and a specialist who recommended I wait for a protein vaccine." Mrs Mead said she is concerned about the high number of people unable to work due to the mandates. "We're not against vaccines by any means but we do believe informed consent was not executed properly. We don't support no jab, no work." She wants the mandates scrapped immediately. Graham Garner, an independent candidate, said he was disgusted with the way state and federal governments had responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think people are absolutely disgusted by what has gone on." He said state and federal governments had brushed off issues by pointing the finger at each other. "It's become a blame game, which I think is absolutely disgraceful." Mr Garner said he was opposed to vaccine mandates. "It should have been a personal choice," he said. "There have been a lot of unacceptable things that have happened to people - good, hardworking people, all across Australia because of the mandates." Mr Garner said he wouldn't comment on whether he personally supported the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he believed it should be a personal choice and he didn't believe people who chose not to vaccinate should be treated like second class citizens. "It should be up to people to personally decide whether they want to get vaccinated or not," he said. Greens candidate Hilary McAllister said she supported the mandates. "It was a difficult decision to be made but personally I agreed with Dan Andrews and the Labor government who put in place mandates for people working in essential services," she said. Independent candidate Alex Dyson said he supports getting vaccinated but would like to see mandates scrapped. "I am vaccinated and I would encourage others to do the same. However, I do have sympathy for people who have an aversion to it and don't want to get vaccinated. "I do feel in some instances the government has been heavy handed." Liberal Party candidate and sitting member Dan Tehan said vaccinations were voluntary. "The Australian Government has only supported vaccine mandates for aged care workers, disability workers and those in high risk health settings," Mr Tehan said. "Every other vaccine mandate has been imposed unilaterally by state premiers with no endorsement of the Commonwealth Government. State governments have those responsibilities but they also have accountability for those decisions as well." Labor Party candidate Gilbert Wilson said he supported COVID-19 vaccinations. "I think the Victorian government has done a great job under great difficulties to keep our state as healthy as possible but I believe the federal government has let this country down and made it more difficult for the states to get on with the job," Mr Wilson said. "I believe in the medical advice of the day. If the medical advice is that vaccines need to be mandated, I support that. I've had three jabs and I'll be looking for a fourth when I'm due." The Standard made several attempts to contact the One Nation Party candidate Ronnie Graham but was unsuccessful. Crowd limits at next week's May Racing Carnival have been lifted and its tipped to be a bumper event. Ms McAllister said it was great to see people from all over Australia heading to Warrnambool. However, she said she hoped horse racing would be phased out in the future. While she has previously attended race meets, she said her views had changed in recent years. "There are many other ways we can enjoy a day in the sun with friends." Mr Dyson said he had loved the event since a young age since watching a horse named Grey Alex win. "I got a winner back then and I reckon there's a chance Dyson could get up on May 21," he said. Mr Dyson will head along next week and hopes to speak to constituents. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 