Koroit Police are seeking public information in relation to the theft of an expensive industrial hydraulic log splitter worth about $14,000. Koroit police Sergeant said officers needed more information to further their enquiries in relation to the theft of the Timber Wolf brand item. "The log splitter was stored in a yard near the intersection of Commercial Road and McVicar Street in Koroit, when it has been pushed out of the yard and towed away some time last Thursday night or very early Friday morning," he said. "We are interested in and seeking public information about a dark coloured Holden Commodore wagon towing a small red tandem trailer with a cage that was seen at the location. "The Commodore is an older early to mid-1980s model and we would like to speak to the owner." Sergeant Day said the log splitter was a Timber Wolf brand and worth about $14,000. He said anyone with information about the theft was requested to contact the Koroit police station 5565 8202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

