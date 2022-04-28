news, latest-news,

A magistrate says a Portland district man accused of strangling his ex-partner and punching her to the face is too great a risk to be bailed. The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week where he made an unsuccessful bail application. The court heard the man and the alleged victim were in a relationship for about a year and there were claims of multiple unreported assaults and incidents of family violence. Then on Sunday, the man and the woman had been drinking with friends when he became enraged and started yelling about 1.30am. Fed up, the woman ended the relationship and went back to the man's house to gather her belongings. The accused followed her home and continued shouting at her, the court heard. He then allegedly launched at the woman, pushing her hard with both hands, forcing her to the ground. Police allege the man grabbed the victim around the throat and began to strangle her. When she tried to fight back, the man allegedly punched her to the face multiple times, causing welts in and around her right eye. The victim eventually broke free and drove to Portland police station. While making a statement, the victim allegedly received threatening messages from the accused man. The alleged offending contravened an intervention order put in place to protect the woman. The accused man was arrested the following day. He told the court he acted in self-defence. He said he'd been accepted back into residential rehabilitation facility Odyssey House but could not provide any documentation of that. The court heard the man was a recidivist family violence offender, named on numerous intervention orders since 2009. Magistrate John Lesser said he was concerned about the man's behaviour, paired with his drug abuse. He said the man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending and endangering the complainant. The man was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/ Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188. Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.

