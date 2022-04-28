news, latest-news,

Elderly drivers are over represented in south-west collision and fatal road statistics with family members urged to consider travel options for older relatives. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said there had been four fatal road collisions in the region this year. Two involved elderly men - one at Glenfyne on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and the other a cyclist on the Wangoom Road in north Warrnambool. Both men failed to give away at intersections and were hit by heavy vehicles. "Four is too many. One is too many," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said. "There were a range of factors involved, but there are some concerning trends and not just involving fatalities, but also collisions, injury collisions and serious injury collisions. "In the past couple of months elderly drivers are showing up in those collision statistics." Senior Sergeant Wheeler said there was consideration being given to again hosting elderly driver forums, now that the peak of the COVID pandemic was behind the community. He said it was often up to families to consider travel options for elderly relatives if they had concerns about an elderly relative's ability to drive. "If someone is heading towards being not safe to drive then it often falls on the family to do something and take the necessary action - to provide support where needed and consider other travel options," he said. "Police would request that as drivers get older they take extra care and have a real good look when they are facing giveway or stop signs." According to VicRoads, in Victoria people are allowed to drive up to any age on the condition they are medically safe to do so. "You're not required to pass a licence test when you reach a certain age (eg 65 or 70), but as you get older it's your responsibility to understand how changes to your health could affect your driving," VicRoads said. "Older drivers are more vulnerable to being injured or killed in a car crash. This is because our bodies become frailer as we age and less able to withstand the physical impact of a crash. "In addition, some health conditions and physical changes are more common with aging and can have an impact on our driving ability." VicRoads says driving is a privilege but brought responsibilities. "One of those responsibilities is to ensure that you are capable of driving safely," it said. "Ask your doctor for advice about the effect that any illness, disability or medical condition may have on your ability to drive safely, including any medicines you may be taking. "Failure to report a medical condition or disability may put your life and the lives of others at risk, and may also jeopardise your insurance cover." Family and friends of elderly drivers are urged to be vigilant. "Many drivers, especially older drivers, self-regulate their driving by choosing when and where to drive," the website said. "However, some may chose to ignore the warning signs and continue driving when they are a road safety risk. People who suffer from dementia or conditions that affect clear thinking may not be able to make a judgment about safe driving. "If this situation occurs and you are genuinely concerned about someone's ability to drive safely, family and friends should seriously consider making a report to VicRoads. "Write a letter, which can be posted or emailed with their details (eg name, address) and the reasons for your concern. Under Victorian law, we must investigate this information. You can remain anonymous. "People making a report in good faith are protected from legal action and VicRoads will not divulge the identity of people who make a report." Reports can be sent to via email to medicalreview@roads.vic.gov.au or post to - VicRoads Medical Review, PO Box 2504, Kew VIC 3101. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/310d3166-9421-42f9-90b4-2f437473810e.jpg/r4_68_1597_968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg