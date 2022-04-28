news, latest-news,

Today across the south-west will be cloudy before significant rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. There will be light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures across the region will be in the low to mid 20s. Warrnambool is expecting 24 degrees, Hamilton 23, Colac 22, Mortlake 23, while Portland and Port Fairy are tipped to reach 23. A large, slow-moving high pressure system is centred in the southern Tasman Sea directing a humid, north-easterly airstream over Victoria. An approaching cold front will enter the west of the state on Friday afternoon, and progress into central and eastern Victoria on Saturday, with a ridge of high pressure following extending from the west in its wake over the remainder of the weekend. On Friday there's a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. There's also the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning. Winds will be northerly 25 to 35 km/h turning west to north-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s. The tip is for 10 to 20mm of rain. Saturday will be much the same but cooler. There's a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with overnight temperatures falling to around 10 with daytime temperatures reaching around 16. For the races next week the tip is for 21 degrees but a 60 per cent chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday the chances of rain rise to 70 per cent but the temperatures drop to a top of 15 degrees and it will be much the same on Thursday with temperatures in the mid teens and a 60 per cent chance of rain.

